Railways Runs Special Train to Ferry 1,000 People from Varanasi to Gujarat for Unveiling of Patel Statue
The railways also ran a special train from Gujarat to Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu Wednesday as a show of unity, symbolising the journey of the Indian Railways from one part of the country to another, a spokesperson said.
Final touches being given to the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya Colony, about 200 kilometers from Ahmadabad.
New Delhi: The railways ran a special "unity" train to ferry about 1,000 people from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Narmada district in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to mark the late leader's 143rd birth anniversary Wednesday, a senior official told PTI.
Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district is twice as tall as the Statue of Liberty in the US. Iron was collected from all over the country to build the statue.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
