Railways Says Only Special, Parcel and Freight Services to Run During Lockdown 4.0

File photo of a worker cleaning a platform at the Howrah Junction railway station. (Reuters)

File photo of a worker cleaning a platform at the Howrah Junction railway station. (Reuters)

The national transporter, which has cancelled all its regular passenger services till June 30, said guidelines issued during the third phase of lockdown will be in force as far as its operations are concerned.

  PTI
  May 17, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
Railways on Sunday said only Shramik Specials, other special trains, and parcel and freight services will operate during the fourth phase of lockdown, beginning on May 18.

The national transporter, which has cancelled all its regular passenger services till June 30, said the guidelines issued during the third phase of lockdown will be in force as far as rail operations are concerned.

While parcel and freight trains were in operation through all the lockdown periods which began on May 25, the Railways began running Shramik Special trains to ferry migrants from May 1 and 15 pairs of special trains on the Rajdhani route for the general public under certain restrictions.

"There is no change in rail operations. It will be same as in Lockdown 3. The Shramik Special trains and the 15 pairs of special trains will continue to run along with our freight and parcel services," railway spokesperson RD Bajpai said. The fourth phase of lockdown will continue till May 31.

