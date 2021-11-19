Now, No More Boring, Ready-to-eat Meals on Trains, Railways Brings Back Hot Food

After last week’s decision to revert to pre-pandemic train services with 100 per cent strength, the railway ministry made another important decision. From now on, hot cooked meals will be available on trains besides packaged ready-to-eat meals.

A notification to IRCTC accessed by CNN-News18 reads, “In view of this resurgence of rail travel and easing of Covid lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided that service of cooked food be resumed and RTEs may also continue. Further, prepaid catering services with opt-out option would be restored on premium trains."

According to the notification, meals can be cooked at base kitchens as per existing terms and conditions. A review by the railways shows that over a period of time, there were not too many takers for packaged meals, and that passengers preferred cooked meals. According to the review, only 7 to 10 per cent passengers purchased ready meals, while 40 to 70 per cent preferred cooked food.

An earlier order of the railways ministry, dated February 23, stating only ready-to-eat meals will be served on trains has been withdrawn. The availability of cooked meals on railway stations and platforms has already started and will continue.

On November 12, the Centre announced that all normal railway station operations will resume. More than 1,700 passenger trains have started plying now. In March 2020, when the nationwide lockdown was announced and train operations were hit, the Centre ran a number of special trains for labourers and migrant workers, as demanded by individual states.

