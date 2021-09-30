Railways Speeds up Project to Connect Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri  and Yamunotri

The Indian Railways is speeding up the Char Dham railway project in Uttarakhand. The two major projects include connecting the four important spots of the Char Dham Yatra and the broad gauge line to connect the city of Rishikesh and Karnaprayag. Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh recently visited and took note of rail projects currently underway in the state. The minister also visited the site of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag project and reviewed the tunnel work and broad gauge line.

During her visit, Jardosh promised an all-round development of the rail network in Uttarakhand. Both the rail projects will help thousands of pilgrims and tourists, who visit the state, save both time and travel expenses.

Speaking to the media, Jardosh said, “The railways is working on several projects, including the building of roads to connect remote villages to the cities, in Uttarakhand, and among all these, the Chardham circuit project to connect Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri is the most important project of the state.”

“Many stations in Uttarakhand will be redeveloped with modern facilities, and to provide better facilities to tourists and pilgrims, the railways is carrying out several important projects in Uttarakhand,” she added.

All the four dhams — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — will be connected through a rail network as part of the project. The very first step of the primary engineering survey has been completed and the report has also been submitted. The final location survey is in the process to analyse whether the rail network can be laid at the place.

The project of a new broad gauge rail line between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag is also said to be very important for Uttarakhand. The rail link will be helpful for several pilgrimages to the state as it will save both time and travel expenses and it will also boost the industrial development in the area. The rail line will connect the towns Devprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Gauchar and Karnaprayag, which will be a link connecting five districts i.e. Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli.

