Railways Starts Hyderabad-Bikaner Special Train, to Operate Jaipur-Hyderabad Soon

The Indian Railways has started a new train between Hyderabad and Bikaner from November 20. The train number is 07037. The special train from Hyderabad departed on Saturday at 11.50 pm and will arrive at Bikaner Junction at 2.35 pm on Monday. In return, the same train will depart from Bikaner at 7.35 pm on Tuesday, November 23, and arrive in Hyderabad at 11.00 am on Thursday, November 25. The number of the train from Bikaner to Hyderabad is 07038.

The special train will be operated under the full reservation category.

The train has several stoppages on the route and will halt at Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nandurbar, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwal, Marwar Bhin , Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni Jn, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha.

As per the reports, the Indian Railways is also preparing to operate a new train between Jaipur-Hyderabad. The decision to operate a new train is being taken given the increasing number of passengers between Jaipur and Hyderabad. This new train will be operated to eliminate the problems of reservation, something passengers face on this route even on normal days between Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Thousands of people travel to and from the two cities and there’s huge pressure on trains already running on the route.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.