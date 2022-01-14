Railways Starts MST Service for 31 Trains in Ratlam Division From January 14

In a major relief to daily commuters travelling on trains that run via various stations of Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam Division, the western railways has resumed the MST (Monthly Season Ticket) service.

Passengers travelling in a total of 31 trains, including up and down, will be able to avail of the service from January 14 until further notice. However, the facility will be only provided to the passenger trains and special trains that go to stations other than that of the western railways. It will be further implemented for other stations once the concerned zone starts the service.

Notably, the passengers holding the monthly season ticket will not be provided with a separate coach. Moreover, MST passengers will not be allowed to travel in reserved coaches and will have to board the unreserved coaches only.

Considering an imminent third wave, the Railways has given significant relief to the commuters. According to Khemraj Meena, PRO Western Railways, the railways had completely stopped the MST service, including its sale, validity and service, given the COVID-19 pandemic. But, now the railways has decided to once again start the service during the third wave of the coronavirus.

The railways has released the list of trains for which the MST facility will be available –

1. Train No. 19341/19342 Nagda Bina Nagda Express (between Nagda-Maksi-Nagda)

2. Train No. 19345/19346 Ratlam Bhilwara Ratlam Express (between Ratlam – Chanderiya – Ratlam)

3. Train No. 09553/09554 Nagda Ujjain Nagda Passenger Special Train

4. Train No. 09517/09518 Nagda Ujjain Nagda Passenger Special Train

5. Train No. 09545/09546 Ratlam Nagda Ratlam Passenger Special Train

6. Train No. 09347/09348 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Ratlam Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Passenger Special Demu Train

7. Train No. 09535/09536 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Ratlam Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Passenger Special Train

8. Train No. 09547/09548 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Ratlam Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Passenger Special Demu Train

9. Train No. 09351/09352 Ujjain Indore Ujjain Passenger Special Memu Train

10. Train No. 09353/09354 Ujjain Indore Ujjain Passenger Special Memu Train

11. Train No. 09173/09174 Omkareshwar Road Dr Ambedkar Nagar Omkareshwar Road Passenger Special Train

12. Train No. 05911/05912 Ratlam Yamuna Bridge Ratlam Passenger Special Train (between Ratlam-Chanderia-Ratlam)

13. Train No. 05835/05836 Mandsaur Udaipur Mandsaur Passenger Special Train (between Mandsaur – Chittaurgarh – Mandsaur)

14. Train No. 05833/05834 Mandsaur Kota Mandsaur Passenger Special Train (between Mandsaur – Chanderiya – Mandsaur)

15. Train No. 09317 Vadodara Dahod Passenger Special Memu

16. Train No. 05831/05832 Vadodara Kota Vadodara Passenger Special Train (Vadodara-Kota-Vadodara)

