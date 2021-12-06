Railways Starts Passenger Trains for Sonipat, Panipat and Kurukshetra. Check Details

The Indian Railways has decided to run passenger trains in Haryana on the occasion of Gita Jayanti Mahotsav. The Mahotsav celebrations will take place in Kurukshetra until December 15. Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, the railways has decided to operate a passenger train from Jind to Kurukshetra.

The train will facilitate the devotees and other passengers coming to the festival. The passengers had been demanding trains on Panipat, Sonipat, and Kurukshetra route after they were halted following the Covid-19 pandemic.

This train will start from Gohana Junction. The railways was incurring a huge loss daily due to the closure of passenger trains. On Sunday, one passenger train started operating from Jind to Rohtak via Panipat-Gohana Junction, while on Monday, another train will start its journey from Jind via Gohana to Sonipat.

Station Master Gohana, Balram Meena said, “A passenger train to Gohana was run from Jind via Panipat to Rohtak. It departed from Jind in the morning and reached Gohana at 7.35 am. At the same time, Jind via Gohana will run until Sonipat and arrive at Gohana at 11:30. Only one train is being run right now.”

A daily rail passenger said, “It is going to give relief to the common man. Due to Covid-19, the train was stopped for about 21 months. Some people were finding it expensive to travel by buses and taxis. Now they will get relief from this train as the money and time both will be saved now.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.