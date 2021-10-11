Railways Starts Special Express Train Connecting Jharkhand's Dumka With Howrah

If you are staying in Jharkhand and planning to visit Kolkata for the grand Durga Puja celebration, you can. The Indian Railways from Monday, October 11, given the anticipated passenger rush, started a special train connecting Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The railways, for the comfort of people and a large number of people booking tickets during the festive season, has started a special train between Jharkhand’s sub-capital Dumka and West Bengal’s Howrah station.

With the start of the Dumka-Howrah special train, journeys between the two cities will be hassle-free. The special train made its first journey to Howrah from Dumka on Monday. The special express train departed from Dumka station around 3:45 am and reached Howrah around 11:35 am. The special express train will depart from Howrah around 4:25 pm and reach Dumka at 12:10 am.

According to officials of the Indian Railways, the Dumka-Howrah-Dumka special express train will operate daily and the train has a total of 13 coaches. The special express train will halt at Shikaripara, Pinargadiya, Rampurhat, Sainthia, Siuri, Durgapur and Bardhaman stations

The officer added that train numbering (03045/03046) Mayurakshi passenger train running between Howrah and Rampurhaat was earlier extended till Dumka. With the extension of the train’s halt from Rampurhaat to Dumka, its status was upgraded from passenger train to special express train.

A large number of people, especially businessmen living in Dumka and neighbouring districts, had been demanding a train connecting Dumka and Howrah since unlocking. It is believed the special train will benefit the business community of Jharkhand.

Dumka Member of Parliament (MP) Sunil Soren flagged off the extended Mayurakshi special express train from Dumka railway station today early morning

“I thank Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav for fulfilling the demands before Durga Puja. It is a great gift for denizens of Dumka and Jharkhand. The start of the special train connecting Dumka with Howrah will increase new opportunities for the district,” said MP Sunil Soren.

