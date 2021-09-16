Railways to Add Extra Coaches Permanently to Two Pairs of Kota-Hisar Trains

The Indian Railways is permanently adding extra coaches to two pairs of trains — Kota-Hisar-Kota (via Churu) and Kota-Hisar-Kota (via Loharu). The two pairs of trains will now run with an additional 2nd sleeper coach and a 2nd chair car coach. The decision to add extra coaches, according to the North Western Railway, will benefit travellers of the route. The changes will reflect from this week itself.

North Western Railway spokesperson said passengers will be able to travel more conveniently after the addition of these permanent coaches. People from various parts of both Rajasthan and Haryana will benefit from this decision.

The two pairs of trains which will move with additional coaches are 09813/09814 (via Churu route) and 09807/09808 (via Loharu route).

The Kota-Hisar-Kota (via Churu) has been equipped with one additional 2nd sleeper coach and a 2nd chair car coach. The Kota-Hisar train (09813) will run with the additional coaches from today (September 16). The returning Hisar-Kota train (09814) will ferry passengers with additional coaches from September 17.

After the addition, the Kota-Hisar-Kota trains will have two 3AC coaches, one 2nd-cum-3rd AC coach, seven 2nd sleeper coaches, eight general coaches and two guard coaches. There will be 20 coaches in total.

Similarly, the Kota-Hisar train (09807), which runs via Loharu will be equipped with the additional coaches from September 17, and the returning Hisar-Kota train (09808) from September 18. This train will also have 20 coaches spread exactly like the other one.

While the Kota-Hisar-Kota (09813/09814) runs thrice a week via the Churu route, the Kota-Hisar-Kota (09807/09808) runs four times a week on the Loharu route.

As the Covid-19 pandemic is subsiding, the Railways is slowly restoring the train facilities across the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here