Railways to Add Extra Coaches to Trains Connecting UP, Rajasthan and 3 Other States

Citing the decline in the novel coronavirus cases and the rising number of people opting to travel by trains, the Indian Railways has decided to add coaches to its special trains.

The Indian Railways on Thursday evening announced that it will add coaches to its special trains connecting Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Telangana.

According to Indian Railways, with the increase in coaches, more seats will be available for passengers on their desired dates. “The special trains which will be running with add-on coaches are currently running between Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Bandra, Ajmer, Jaipur and Hisar railway stations.

Chief public relations officer of North Western Railway Lieutenant Shashi Kiran said that the extra coaches will be added to three special coaches. “The additional coaches will provide extra berths for passengers. In a few trains, second class sleeper coaches will be added.”

Trains to have an additional coach

Train No. 02789/ 02790, Secunderabad- Hisar-Secunderabad Special train service, will have an additional second sleeper class coach from Secunderabad. The train starts its journey from Secunderabad with an extra coach between October 05 and October 27. The special train starting its journey from Hisar will be running with an extra coach between October 8 to October 31.

Train No. 07020/07019, Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad special train service will run between the two stations with an extra coach from October 02 to October 03 and an additional Third AC class coach will be added to the train from October 05 to November 02.

Train numbering 02996/02995, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Special train service starting its journey will run with an added third AC economy class coach from Bandra between October 3 and December 31. The train starting its journey from Ajmer will run with an add-on third AC economy class coach between October 2 and December 30.

