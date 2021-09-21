Railways to Add Extra Coaches to Trains Running in Delhi, Rajasthan, MP

With Coronavirus cases decreasing across the country and people using railways as a major mode to commute, the Indian Railways, citing the increase in the number of travellers, has decided to add a few extra coaches to five pairs of trains.

The Indian Railways on Monday evening announced that they will add a few extra coaches to trains connecting Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.

A senior Indian Railways officer said, “People in large numbers are using our services to commute in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi. Seeing to the demands we are adding a few coaches with our special trains connecting the three states.”

Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, Lt. Shashi Kiran said, “Indian Railways, since the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, has been working to break the chain. Citing the rush in our trains we have decided to add a few coaches with the operating special trains.”

Train List

1. A second sleeper class coach is being added to train numbering 02487 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla special train from September 23.

2. In Train numbering 02993 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Udaipur special train, a second sleeper class coach will be added between Delhi Sarai to Rohilla from September 23.

3. Temporary increase of a second sleeper class coach in train numbering 02994 Udaipur- Delhi Sarai Rohilla special train from Udaipur. The train will move with an extra coach from September 24.

4. Train numbering 02488 Delhi Sarai Rohilla– Bikaner special train is being temporarily augmented with a second sleeper class coach from Delhi Sarai Rohilla from September 25.

5. In train number 09666/09665 Udaipur-Khajuraho-Udaipur special train service, a second sleeper class coach will be added to the train from Udaipur from September 24 and from September 26 an additional coach will be added from Khajuraho.

