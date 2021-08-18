Railways to Add Extra Coaches to Trains Running in North Western Railway Zone

With the novel coronavirus cases declining across the country, the India Railways has started operating special trains connecting important cities. With unlocking and relaxation in curfews, demand for trains has increased. Citing this, the railways decided to add extra coaches to the special trains running in the North Western Railway zone.

According to a senior official of the North Western Railway zone, the extra coaches will be added to two special trains running between Bilaspur to Bikaner and Kathgodam to Jaisalmer.

According to the new directives issued by the Indian Railways, one second class passenger coach will be added to the Bilaspur-Bikaner-Bilaspur special train and a third ac coach will be added to the Kathgodam-Jaisalmer-Kathgodam special train.

A senior officer of North Western Railways told the media that extra coaches have been added to the two pairs of trains due to Raksha Bandhan. Train numbering 08245 Bilaspur-Bikaner special train will have an extra coach on August 19 and August 21, while 08246 Bikaner to Bilaspur will have an extra coach on August 22 and August 24.

The officer further stated that train number 05014 Kathgodam to Jaisalmer will have an additional third ac coach on August 18 and train number 05013 Jaisalmer to Kathgodam will have an extra third ac coach on August 20.

The Indian Railways closed its regular passenger trains after the announcement of lockdown in March 2020 to break the Coronavirus chain. With relaxations in lockdown and drop in the number of coronavirus cases, the railways once again wants to connect important cities by running special trains. And while the Indian Railways is starting several special trains to meet the demand, it is yet to start its time-tabled trains.

