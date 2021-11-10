Railways to Cancel a Dozen Special Trains From December to February. Check List

During the recent festive season, the Indian Railways operated more than 100 special trains connecting various cities across the country. On Tuesday, though, the railways announced the cancellation of several festive special trains — connecting Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra — from next month. The decision has come as a shock for thousands.

The Indian Railways did not give specific reasons for halting at least a dozen special trains connecting important cities of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways said that the railways will stop operating special trains due to the difficulties they face during the winter season.

The senior railway officer added that Train numbering 05068: Bandra Terminus to Gorakhpur Weekly Special train will remain cancelled between December 3 and February 25 and train numbering 05067 Gorakhpur to Bandra Terminus Weekly Special train will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 23.

Cancelled Trains:

Train numbering 09017 Bandra Terminus-Haridwar Weekly Special Train will remain cancelled from December 1 to February 23.

Train numbering 09018 Haridwar-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train, will remain cancelled between December 1 and February 24.

Train numbering 09403 Ahmedabad-Sultanpur Weekly Special train will remain cancelled between December 7 and February 22.

Train numbering 09404 Sultanpur-Ahmedabad Weekly Special train will remain cancelled from December 8 to February 23.

Train numbering 09407 Ahmedabad-VaranasiWeekly Special train will remain cancelled from December 2 to February 24.

Train numbering 09408 Varanasi-Ahmedabad Weekly Special Train will remain cancelled between December 4 to February 26.

Train numbering 09111 Valsad-Haridwar Weekly Special Train will remain cancelled between December 7 and February 22.

Train numbering 09112 Haridwar-Valsal Weekly Special Train will remain cancelled between December 8 and February 23.

Train numbering 04309 Ujjain-Dehradun Weekly Special train will remain cancelled from December 2 to February 24.

Train numbering 04310 Dehradun-Ujjain Weekly Special train will be cancelled from December 1 to February 23.

