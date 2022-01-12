Railways to Increase Second Sleeper-Class Coaches in Durg-Ajmer-Durg Express

The Durg-Ajmer-Durg Express train running between Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan will now have additional coaches. The number of second-class sleeper coaches will be increased in this train, allowing for more seats and berths to be available to passengers. This service will be available till the end of March, the North Western Railway (NWR) has said.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran of the North Western Railway, a temporary increase in second sleeper class coaches is being implemented in the Durg-Ajmer-Durg rail service for passenger convenience. Between January 24 and March 21, the number of second sleeper class coaches will be increased in Durg, and between 25 January and March 22 in Ajmer.

The routes of Tatanagar-Jammu Tawi and Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi trains have also been expanded to Bhubaneswar and Puri in Orissa. Once the fog reduces, the trains will commence their extended routes.

The train routes have been extended to allow passengers to travel to Jharkhand and Orissa more conveniently. According to reports, numerous MPs in Odisha have been requesting the Ministry of Railways to extend these trains to Bhubaneswar and Puri.

The Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the inauguration ceremony of the Puri-Hatia-Puri Express train with LHB coaches on January 6.

The Railway Ministry also recently examined Covid preparedness in all Indian Railways zones and divisions given the current surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Meanwhile, due to operational reasons and foggy weather throughout the winter season, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 740 trains and partially cancel 33 others. Trains between Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Assam are among those that have been cancelled.

The Western Railway announced in December 2021 that six pairs of special trains between Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh would be cancelled for three months, from December 2021 to February 28th, 2022.

