Railways to Introduce IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express from October 5
Indian Railways has launched a new premier train, called the Tejas Express, between Mumbai and Goa. The train (Train No 22119/22120) will between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai and Karmali. (Image: PIB)
New Delhi: The railways on Monday announced the introduction of IRCTC's Tejas Express train from Delhi to Lucknow which will run six days a week except Tuesdays starting October 5.
The New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express train will depart from New Delhi at 3.35 pm to reach Lucknow at 10.05 pm the same day.
The regular service of the Lucknow-New Delhi express will commence from October 6.
It will depart from Lucknow at 6.10 am to reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm the same day, a statement from Northern Railways said.
The train will comprise one executive AC chair car and nine AC chair car coaches and will stop at Kanpur and Ghaziabad stations enroute in both the directions.
On its inaugural run from Lucknow to Delhi scheduled for October 4, the train shall depart from Lucknow at 9.30 am to arrive at New Delhi at 4.00 pm the same day. Enroute, it will stop at Kanpur and Ghaziabad stations.
More than 2,000 passengers have booked tickets for the journey from Lucknow to New Delhi and back within two days of opening of counters, officials said.
The bookings for the Tejas trains number 82501 from Lucknow to Delhi and 82502 from Delhi to Lucknow began on Saturday.
Till Sunday evening, the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas had 749 bookings while for the return journey, 1,549 bookings had been made till November 20, the officials said. Most bookings are between October 23 and October 26, just ahead of Diwali.
This is the first train of the Indian Railways that will be fully run by its subsidiary IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and is the national transporter's first step towards privatising operations of some trains.
