Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Railways to Introduce IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express from October 5

The train will comprise one executive AC chair car and nine AC chair car coaches and will stop at Kanpur and Ghaziabad stations enroute in both the directions.

PTI

Updated:September 23, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Railways to Introduce IRCTC's Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express from October 5
Indian Railways has launched a new premier train, called the Tejas Express, between Mumbai and Goa. The train (Train No 22119/22120) will between Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai and Karmali. (Image: PIB)
Loading...

New Delhi: The railways on Monday announced the introduction of IRCTC's Tejas Express train from Delhi to Lucknow which will run six days a week except Tuesdays starting October 5.

The New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express train will depart from New Delhi at 3.35 pm to reach Lucknow at 10.05 pm the same day.

The regular service of the Lucknow-New Delhi express will commence from October 6.

It will depart from Lucknow at 6.10 am to reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm the same day, a statement from Northern Railways said.

The train will comprise one executive AC chair car and nine AC chair car coaches and will stop at Kanpur and Ghaziabad stations enroute in both the directions.

On its inaugural run from Lucknow to Delhi scheduled for October 4, the train shall depart from Lucknow at 9.30 am to arrive at New Delhi at 4.00 pm the same day. Enroute, it will stop at Kanpur and Ghaziabad stations.

More than 2,000 passengers have booked tickets for the journey from Lucknow to New Delhi and back within two days of opening of counters, officials said.

The bookings for the Tejas trains number 82501 from Lucknow to Delhi and 82502 from Delhi to Lucknow began on Saturday.

Till Sunday evening, the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas had 749 bookings while for the return journey, 1,549 bookings had been made till November 20, the officials said. Most bookings are between October 23 and October 26, just ahead of Diwali.

This is the first train of the Indian Railways that will be fully run by its subsidiary IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and is the national transporter's first step towards privatising operations of some trains.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram