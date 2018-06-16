English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Railways to Issue Credit Card-Like Medical Cards to Employees, Retirees
The Railways has decided to replace the cumbersome medical cards issued to its employees and pensioners with credit card-like health cards carrying unique all-India number.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The Railways has decided to replace the cumbersome medical cards issued to its employees and pensioners with credit card-like health cards carrying unique all-India number.
At present, the medical cards issued by the zonal railways are in the form of booklets which resemble ration cards.
The separate medical identity card, with unique all India number, will be issued to the employees as well as to their each dependent, according to an order by the railway board.
"For bringing uniformity in the medical identity cards issued to employees and other beneficiaries of Indian Railways, the board has approved that the card should be a plastic-based card, the size of which should be same as that of debit/credit cards issued by banks," the order said.
There would be a coloured strip on the top of each card. The colour of the strip would help identify the category of the card-holder -- serving, retired employees or dependents.
The order has also said the cards for beneficiaries up to the age of 15 years should be issued with a validity of five years and after which they have to be renewed.
The beneficiaries above the age of 15 years will be issued cards which need to be renewed once they turn 40 and later when they retire.
Currently, railway has around 13 lakh employees and around the same number of pensioners and all their dependents are eligible to use the medical card.
Also Watch
At present, the medical cards issued by the zonal railways are in the form of booklets which resemble ration cards.
The separate medical identity card, with unique all India number, will be issued to the employees as well as to their each dependent, according to an order by the railway board.
"For bringing uniformity in the medical identity cards issued to employees and other beneficiaries of Indian Railways, the board has approved that the card should be a plastic-based card, the size of which should be same as that of debit/credit cards issued by banks," the order said.
There would be a coloured strip on the top of each card. The colour of the strip would help identify the category of the card-holder -- serving, retired employees or dependents.
The order has also said the cards for beneficiaries up to the age of 15 years should be issued with a validity of five years and after which they have to be renewed.
The beneficiaries above the age of 15 years will be issued cards which need to be renewed once they turn 40 and later when they retire.
Currently, railway has around 13 lakh employees and around the same number of pensioners and all their dependents are eligible to use the medical card.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 2nd ODI in Cardiff: Ali Gets Maxwell, Australia Five Down
- Nick Kyrgios Stands in Roger Federer's Path to No.1 in Stuttgart
- Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's Hat-trick Gives Portugal Draw in Thriller Against Spain - Relive the Goals
- Ashwin Now has Zaheer Khan in his Shadow, Becomes Fourth Highest Wicket-taker in Tests for India