Railways to Launch Vistadome Train Service in North Bengal

Indian Railways is planning to launch a state-of-the-art Vistadome train service in North Bengal. It has several unique features that will attract tourists.

The train service will have a WiFi-based passenger information system, passenger entertainment system with digital display screens, automatic sliding doors, CCTV surveillance, fire alarm also.

The Vistadome coach will be equipped with glass windows and a glass roof. Vistadome will provide a 360-degree view of the open sky, mountains, tunnels, bridges, hills and deep green forests to the tourists.

The route is surrounded by high hills and dense forests inhabited by various wild animals and rich bio-diversity.

The fare for the journey by the Vistadome NJP to Alipurduar Junction will be around Rs 955 for one way. Fare for the AC chair car and Non-AC chair car will be Rs 410 and Rs 85, respectively and tickets can be booked in advance through PRS or IRCTC web portal.

The special Vistadome train will run between NJP and APD junction section with stoppages at Sevok, Chalsa, Madarihat and Rajabhatkhowa stations.

The service will be initially thrice a week on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The frequency can be increased at a much later date.

The train will depart from NJP at 7:20 am and will reach APD at 1:00 pm, covering a distance of 168 km. Return journey of the train from APD at 14:00 hrs and arrives at NJP 19:00 hrs.

The rail route is known as the elephant corridor and there are speed restrictions of 25km per hour.

Attractions through the route are tea tasting points at Sevok and Hasimara, selfie points at Sevok and Hasimara, folk dance at Chalsa and Bhutani dance at Hasimara.

A senior official of North East Frontier railway said, “We are very much excited about this journey. We are planning Vistadome service at Darjeeling Hills also."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here