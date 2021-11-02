Railways To Operate 24 Trains To Bihar For Chhath Puja From Nov 6; Check Full List

The Indian Railways has announced to run several special trains to Bihar for Chhath Puja as many passengers are not able to book confirmed tickets due to the festive rush. A total of the 24 special trains will be operated during the festival season for the comfort of the passengers, according to the Indian Railways.

The trains will be operated from Telangana, Delhi and Punjab to various cities in Bihar.

“All passengers travelling in these festival special trains will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said an official of Indian Railways.

Full List of Festival special trains

Train numbering 07460 Secunderabad-Danapur Chhath Puja Special will be operated on November 7. This train will depart from Secunderabad at 05.50 am and reach Danapur at 12.45 pm the next day. Train numbering 07459 Danapur-Secunderabad Chhath Special will be operated on November 11. This train will leave Danapur at 11.00 pm and reach Secunderabad at 05.50 am the next day. Train numbering 06996 Delhi-Darbhanga Festival Special will be operated on November 5. This train will depart from Delhi at 00.15 am and reach Darbhanga at 09.30 pm the next day. Train numbering 06996 Darbhanga-Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 5. This train will depart from Darbhanga at 11.30 pm and reach Delhi at 09.40 pm the next day. Train numbering 02500 New Delhi– Jogbani Festival Special will be operated on November 5. This train will leave New Delhi at 11.05 am and reach Jogbani at 06.00 pm next day via Hajipur, Shahpur Patori. Train numbering 02499 Jogbani-New Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 6. This train will leave Jogbani at 09.00 pm and reach New Delhi at 04.00 am the next day via Shahpur Patori, Hajipur. Train numbering 04986 Delhi-Saharsa Festival Special will be operated on November 5. This train will leave Delhi at 03.30 pm and reach Saharsa at 05.00 pm next day via Hajipur, Muzaffarpur. Train numbering 04985 Saharsa-Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 6. This train will depart from Saharsa at 7.00 pm and reach Delhi at 07.15 pm the next day via Muzaffarpur, Hajipur. Train numbering 04598 Sirhind-Saharsa Festival Special will be operated on November 05, 06 and 07. This train will depart from Sirhind at 12.10 pm and reach Saharsa at 07.30 pm the next day via Narkatiaganj. Train numbering 04597 Saharsa-Ambala Cantt Festival Special will be operated on November 06, 07 and 08. This train will depart from Saharsa at 08.30 pm and reach Ambala Cantt on the next day at 05.30 am via Narkatiaganj. Train numbering 01612 Delhi-Bhagalpur Festival Special will be operated on November 6. This train will leave Delhi at 06.00 pm and reach Bhagalpur at 06.40 pm the next day via Patna. Train numbering 01611 Bhagalpur-Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 7. This train will leave Bhagalpur at 10.00 pm and reach Delhi at 09.30 pm the next day via Patna. Train numbering 04170 Delhi-Saharsa Festival Special will be operated on November 6. This train will leave Delhi at 03.30 pm and reach Saharsa at 05.00 pm the next day via Hajipur. Train numbering 04169 Saharsa–Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 7. This train will depart from Saharsa at 07.00 pm and reach Delhi at 07.15 pm the next day. Train numbering 01630 Delhi-Darbhanga Festival Special will be operated on November 6. This train will leave Delhi at 00.15 pm and reach Darbhanga at 09.30 pm the next day via Narkatiaganj. Train numbering 01629 Darbhanga-Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 6. This train will leave Darbhanga at 11.30 pm and reach Delhi at 09.40 pm the next day via Narkatiaganj. Train numbering 09638 New Delhi- Katihar Festival Special will be operated on November 6. This train will leave New Delhi at 07.25 pm and reach Katihar at 10.00 pm next day via Hajipur, Shahpur Patori. Train numbering 09637 Katihar-New Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 8. This train will depart from Katihar at 01.15 am and reach New Delhi at 02.30 am the next day via Shahpur Patori, Hajipur. 04998 Delhi-Darbhanga Festival Special will be operated on November 7. This train will leave Delhi at 00.15 pm and reach Darbhanga at 09.30 pm the next day via Narkatiaganj. Train numbering 04997 Darbhanga-Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 7. This train will leave Darbhanga at 11.30 pm and reach Delhi at 09.40 pm the next day via Narkatiaganj. Train numbering 04742 Anand Vihar Terminus–Barauni Festival Special will be operated on November 7. This train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminus at 02.00 pm and reach Barauni at 11.55 am, the next day via Hajipur, Muzaffarpur. 04741 Barauni Junction - Anand Vihar Terminus Festival Special will be operated on November 8. This train will depart from Barauni Junction at 02.00 pm and reach Anand Vihar Terminus at 12.20 pm the next day via Muzaffarpur, Hajipur. Train numbering 04744 Delhi-Saharsa Festival Special will be operated on November 7. This train will leave Delhi at 03.30 pm and reach Saharsa at 04.45 pm next day via Hajipur, Muzaffarpur. Train numbering 04745 Saharsa–Delhi Festival Special will be operated on November 8. This train will depart from Saharsa at 06.30 pm and reach Delhi at 06.45 pm the next day via Muzaffarpur, Hajipur.

