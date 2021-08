Indian Railways to Operate 28 Pairs of Trains Connecting Bihar With Rest of India; Check Full List

With the decline in the number of Coronavirus cases across Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed authorities to open all the religious places and asked everyone to maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB). Besides, those entering the state for “Kund Snan" will have to take a rapid antigen test as well.

The Indian Railways, meanwhile, announced plans to run 28 pairs of special trains connecting important cities of the state with the rest of the country soon after the Bihar government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

According to a senior official of the Indian Railways, all the 28 pairs of special trains to connect Bihar with other cities of the state will be reserved trains and all passengers will have to follow strict Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while travelling.

Full List of special trains

02521 Barauni–Ernakulam weekly special train will run every Monday from August 30 till further orders.

02522 Ernakulam-Barauni weekly special train will run every Friday from September 3.

05269 Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad weekly special train will run every Thursday, August 26.

05270 Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur weekly special train will run every Saturday, August 28.

05531 Saharsa-Amritsar weekly special train will run every Sunday, August 29.

05532 Amritsar-Saharsa weekly special train will run every Monday from August 30.

05267 Raxaul- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus weekly special train will run every Saturday, August 28.

05268 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Raxaul weekly special train will run Monday from August 30.

05529 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Terminus Weekly special train will run every Wednesday from August 25.

05530 Anand Vihar Terminus–Saharsa weekly special train will run every Thursday, August 26.

05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar special train will run every Monday, Thursday and Saturday from August 30.

05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga special train will run every Wednesday, Saturday and Monday from September 1.

02397 Gaya-New Delhi special train will run daily from August 31.

02398 New Delhi-Gaya special train will run daily from September 1.

03287 Durg-Rajendranagar Terminal special train will operate from September 2.

03288 Rajendranagar Terminal-Durg special train will run daily from August 31.

03259 Patna-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special train will run every Sunday and Wednesday from August 29.

03260 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Patna special train will run Tuesday and Friday from August 31.

02395 Rajendra Nagar Terminal-Ajmer special train will run every Wednesday from August 25.

02396 Ajmer-Rajendra Nagar Terminal special train will run every Friday August 27.

02545 Raxaul- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special train will run every Thursday August 26.

02546 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Raxaul special train will run every Saturday from August 28.

05547 Raxaul-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special train will run every Monday from August 30.

05548 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Raxaul special train will run every Wednesday from September 01.

03257 Danapur-Anand Vihar Terminus special train will run daily from August 31.

03258 Anand Vihar Terminus-Danapur special train will run daily from September 1.

05559 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad special train will run every Wednesday from August 25

05560 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga special train will run on Friday from August 27.

05251 Darbhanga-Jalandhar City special train will run every Saturday from August 28.

05252 Jalandhar City-Darbhanga special train will run every Sunday August 29.

05563 Jaynagar-Udhna special train will run every Thursday from August 26.

05564 Udhna-Jayanagar special train will run every Sunday August 29.

02355 Patna-Jammutvi special train will run every Saturday and Mughalwar from August 31.

02356 Jammu Tawi-Patna special train will run every Sunday and Wednesday from September 1.

03255 Patliputra-Chandigarh special train will run every Sunday and Wednesday from August 29.

03256 Chandigarh-Patliputra special train will run every Monday and Thursday from August 30.

05227 Yesvantpur-Muzaffarpur special train will run every Wednesday September 01.

05228 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur special train will run every Monday August 30.

05272 Muzaffarpur-Howrah special train will run every Tuesday from August 31.

05271 Howrah-Muzaffarpur special train will run every Wednesday from September 01.

02363 Patna-Ranchi special train will run daily from August 31.

02364 Ranchi-Patna special train will run daily from August 31.

03331 Dhanbad-Patna special train will run daily except Sundays from August 31.

03332 Patna-Dhanbad special train will run on all days except Sundays from August 31.

02351 Howrah-Rajendranagar Terminal special train will run daily from September 1.

02352 Rajendranagar Terminal-Howrah special train will run daily from August 31.

02577 Darbhanga-Mysore special train will run on Tuesday from August 31.

02578 Mysore-Darbhanga special train will run every Friday from September 3.

02389 Gaya-Chennai special train will run every Sunday from August 29.

02390 Chennai – Gaya special train will run every Tuesday from August 31.

03251 Patliputra-Yesvantpur special train will run every Friday from August 27.

03252 Yesvantpur-Patliputra special train will run every Monday from August 30.

03329 Dhanbad-Patna special train will run daily from August 31.

03330 Patna-Dhanbad special train will run daily from September 1.

03347/03349 Barkakana/Singrauli-Patna special train will run daily from August 31.

03348/03350 Patna-Barkakana/Singrauli special trains will be operated daily from September 01.

