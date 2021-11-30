Railways to Operate Pair of Unreserved Trains Connecting Punjab and Himachal

The Indian Railways has decided to operate a pair of unreserved mail-express trains between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The new train will commence on December 1 from Pathankot to Volcano road, and the decision was taken for the convenience of passengers.

Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that train no. 01605/01606 Pathankot-Jwalamukhi Road-Pathankot Unreserved/Mail/Express trains will be operated in both directions.

01605 Pathankot - Jwalamukhi Road Unreserved Mail/Express Train

Train No. 01605 Pathankot – Jwalamukhi Road Unreserved/Mail/Express will depart from Pathankot at 05.15 pm with effect from 01.12.2021 till further notice and arrive at Jwalamukhi Road at 09.45 pm the same day.

01606 Jwalamukhi Road-Pathankot Unreserved Mail/Express Train

Train No. 01606 Jwalamukhi Road – Pathankot Unreserved/Mail/Express will leave Jwalamukhi Road at 04.35 am with effect from 02.12.2021 till further notice and reach Pathankot at 07.59 a.m. the same day.

01605/01606 Pathankot – Volcano Road – Pathankot Unreserved/Mail/Express Trains have been given various halts on the route. The train will stop at Dalhousie Road, Kandwal, Nurpur Road, Talara, Balle Da Pind, La, Bharmar, Jawan Wala, Shahar, Harsar Dehri, Meghrajpura, Nagrota Suryam, Baryal Himachal , Nandpur will halt at Bhatauli, Guler, Lunsuhalt in both the directions.

All the COVID-19 norms, including social distancing, sanitisation and other things, should be followed by the passengers in trains and railway stations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.