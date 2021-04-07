Railways to Operate Shatabdi, Duronto Express from April 10, Check Full List Here

The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has not only impacted the health of the people but has also affected the overall economy of the world. Indian Railways has also been adversely impacted as train services were disrupted due to the pandemic in 2020. However, now gradually everything is coming back on track as the Railway Ministry is planning to restart all services soon. The Indian Railways is likely to soon roll out all the trains while adhering to the Covid protocols for passengers and staff.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on April 5, Monday, informed people via a tweet that four Shatabdi Express and one Duronto Express will begin their operations between April 10 and April 15 in order to ease the movement of passengers.

यात्रियों की सेवा में समर्पित, भारतीय रेल द्वारा 4 शताब्दी स्पेशल, तथा एक दुरंतो स्पेशल ट्रेन आरंभ की जा रही हैं।10 अप्रैल से 15 अप्रैल के बीच यह सेवायें शुरु होंगी, जिनसे सुविधाजनक, और सुरक्षित यात्रा सुनिश्चित होगी। pic.twitter.com/Owz3zzL5SU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 5, 2021

According to the information available, passengers with confirmed tickets only will be allowed to travel and all the Covid-19 related norms will be followed mandatorily.

The following trains will start operating between April 10 and April 15. Check the list of trains here:

02013/14 New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special. The train will operate daily.

04051/52 New Delhi to Daurai Shatabdi Express Special. The train will operate daily.

04053/54 New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi Express Special. The train will operate only on Thursday.

02046/45 Chandigarh to New Delhi Shatabdi Express Special. The train will operate daily except Wednesday.

02265/66 Delhi Sarai Rohilla to Jammu Tawi Duronto Express Special. The train will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Sunday or Wednesday and Saturday.

From Monday, April 5, Indian Railways has started 71 unreserved mail/express trains keeping in mind the comfortability of passengers. There were reports in the month of March that claimed that the Railway Board has instructed all zones to make preparations to be able to restart 90 percent of the pre-COVID-19 trains by April 10.

