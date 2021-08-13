Railways to Operate Special Train on Jaipur-Sadulpur Route

The railways has decided to run a special train to and from Jaipur and Sadulpur five days a week. The addition of the new train has led to a small change in the schedule of the Loharu-Sikar Special Train.

Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, who is the Deputy Manager (General) and Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, said that the Jaipur-Sadulpur Special will run from August 15 to November 14 from Jaipur. The train will ply five days a week — from Tuesday to Sunday. The departure time from Jaipur is 13.25 hrs and the train is expected to reach Sadulpur at 18.55.

On the other hand, train No. 09706, Sadulpur-Jaipur Special, will leave Sadulpur at 06.10 hrs from Monday to Sunday (except Thursday) between August 16 and November 14. The train’s expected time of arrival in Jaipur is noon.

This route includes Ringas, Dhahar, Sikar, Balaji, Nawalgarh, Dundlod, Jhunjhunu, Mukundgarh, Ratanshahr, Surajgarh, Chidawa, and Loharu Jn and the train will halt at each of these stations. And since a new train has been added to the route, slight changes are being made in the operating time of train number 09704, the Loharu-Sikar special train service.

