Railways To Operate Special Trains Connecting Amritsar, New Jalpaiguri. Details Here

The Indian Railways has decided to operate summer special trains between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri. The passengers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal will benefit greatly from this initiative. According to Northern Railway’s spokesperson Deepak Kumar, for the convenience of the railway passengers, Indian Railways has decided to run 04653/04654 weekly special train between Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri as follows:

04654 Amritsar–New Jalpaiguri Special train will leave Amritsar at 08.40 am every Wednesday and reach New Jalpaiguri at 05.45 pm the next day.

While returning, 04653 New Jalpaiguri–Amritsar Special train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 07.00 a.m. every Friday and reach Amritsar at 04.20 p.m. the next day.

HALTS AND COMPOSITIONS

This special train has AC-3 tier and Sleeper class coaches.

It will halt at Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, and Katihar stations in both directions.

This is not the first time Indian Railways has introduced new trains. Recently, the railways introduced 6 weekly summer special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Nagpur/Malda Town to clear the extra rush of passengers.

It has also announced to run several summer special trains at special fares to various destinations between Mumbai, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Surat, and Subedarganj in Uttar Pradesh.

“Bookings for special train no. 01033/01034 and 01031 on special charges have started at all computerized reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in,” said a Central Railway release.

In March 2020, the railways suspended e-catering and other services, such as bedrolls and blankets, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown. After a long halt, in August 2021, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC) resumed the e-Catering services.

