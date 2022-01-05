Indian Railways to Operate Weekly Special Trains Connecting Delhi and Gujarat; Check details

The Indian Railways will run a pair of weekly special trains via various cities of Gujarat. The train will run from Delhi to Gujarat’s Okha town. As per the schedule, Train No. 09523, Okha–Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special train, will depart from Okha at 10.00 hrs every Tuesday and arrive in the national capital at 10.10 hrs on Wednesday.

While returning, Train No. 09524 will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 13.20 hrs every Wednesday and reach Okha at 13.50 hrs on Thursday. The train will run under the reservation category only.

Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway said that Train No. 09523, Okha-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Weekly Special train service will remain active from January 11 to February 22.

The train will halt at Dwarka, Khambhalia, Jamnagar, Hapa, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Mehsana, Unjha, Sidhpur, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar and Rewari stations.

The Indian Railways has been trying to restore services to and from different parts of the country. The railways was forced to temporarily halt all the operations to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. However, with virus seemingly under control and vaccination underway, the railways is now slowly resuming all the services and function as before the pandemic.

