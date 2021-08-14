Indian Railways to Restart Trains Connecting Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra & Haryana

With the number of coronavirus cases declining across India, the Indian Railways on Saturday announced that it will restart several special trains connecting important cities across the nation. The North Western Railway will restart services of special trains connecting the cities of Valsad and Jodhpur and Indore and Bikaner.

According to an official communique of the North Western Railway, Valsad-Jodhpur-Valsad and Indore-Bikaner-Indore special passenger trains will restart soon.

An official of the North Western Railway said that train numbering 09055 will run between Valsad and Jodhpur every Tuesday from August 17, while train number 09056 connecting Jodhpur and Valsad will run every Wednesday. Both weekly special trains will operate until the next orders.

The officer added that train number 09333 that connects Indore and Bikaner will operate every Saturday from August 21, and train number 09334 connecting Bikaner and Indore will operate every Sunday from August 22.

According to a North Western Railway official, a special pair of trains connecting Jaipur and Sikar is also being given a green signal. Train number 09603, Jaipur-Sikar special train, will start its journey every day at 10:30 am from Jaipur and is expected to reach Sikar by 1:00 pm. Train number 09604, Sikar-Jaipur special, a daily passenger train, will start its journey from Sikar around 1:35 pm and reach Jaipur at 05:05 pm

Indian Railways officials informed the media that to connect Maharashtra and Haryana, a pair of special trains is being started from August 17.

The official added that train number 09229, Mumbai Central-Hisar special train, is a bi-weekly train. The train will start its journey from Mumbai Central at 11:00 pm every Tuesday and Sunday and reach Hisar the next day at 08:35 pm. The train is scheduled to run from August 17.

Train number 09230, the Hisar-Mumbai special, will start plying from August 19. It will leave Hisar at 10 am every Tuesday and Thursday and reach Mumbai Central the next day at 8:20 am.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here