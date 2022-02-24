Indian Railways to Resume Humsafar Express Connecting Udaipur and Delhi From March 5; Check Routes, Timings and Other Details

The Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of Humsafar Express between Udaipur and Delhi Sarai Rohilla. The services of this weekly train, like so many others, were stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic. The North Western Railway has decided for the convenience of passengers.

The Humsafar Express will operate via Ajmer-Jaipur. According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, train number 22985, Udaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla weekly Humsafar train service will leave Udaipur at 23.25 hrs every Saturday from March 5 and will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 12.05 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No. 22986, Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Udaipur Weekly Humsafar train service will leave every Sunday from March 6 at 16.15 hrs and will reach Udaipur at 04.30 hrs the next day. On the way, the weekly train will stop at Mavli, Chanderia, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Alwar stations.

