Railways to Resume Services of Several Trains Ahead of Holi. Check List

The Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of trains that were suspended in December. The authorities have announced that the Shramjeevi express will resume from March 7, while the Sampoorna Kranti express will hit the tracks on March 16.

Similarly, Magadh Express — running between Islampur and New Delhi — will resume operations from March 8 and the North East Express will start its services from March 17. The decision to regularise the schedule of trains comes ahead of Holi and will address the influx of passengers during the festival.

Before this, the Sampoorna Kranti Express was cancelled for a day in a week and after this announcement, the train will run seven days a week. This will also ensure a convenient travel experience for passengers in Bihar.

The following trains have been regularised after this announcement-:

12024 – 23 Patna-Howrah-Patna Jan Shatabdi

12363 – 64 Patna-Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi

12393 – 94 Patna New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti

12397 – 98 Gaya-New Delhi-Gaya Express

12561 – 62 Jaynagar-New Delhi-Jayanagar

13239 – 40 Patna – Kota – Patna

15203 – 04 Barauni-Lucknow-Barauni

13307 – 08 Firozpur-Dhanbad-Firozpur

15273 – 74 Raxaul-Anandvihar-Raxaul

12557 – 12558 Muzaffarpur-Anandvihar

13257 – 58 Danapur-Anandvihar-Danapur

12553 – 54 Saharsa-New Delhi-Saharsa

12391 – 92 Rajgir-New Delhi-Rajgir

14185 – 86 Gwalior-Barauni-Barauni

12505 – 06 Kamakhya-Anandvihar-Kamakhya

12367 – 68 Vikramshila Express

22405 – 06 Bhagalpur New Delhi Garib Rath

12369 – 70 Howrah-Dehradun-Howrah

12327 – 28 Howrah-Dehradun Howrah

13483 – 84 Malda Town-Delhi

13413 – 14 Malda-Delhi-Malad

Train number 15076 Tanakpur-Shaktinagar Triveni Express, which departs from Tanakpur, will be partially terminated at Chopan from 01.03.2022 to 31.03.2022. The train, however, will remain cancelled from Shaktinagar and Chopan.

Train number 15075 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur Triveni Express, departing from Shaktinagar, will partially originate from Chopan between 02.03.2022 to 30.03.2022. The train will remain cancelled between Shaktinagar and Chopan.

