Indian Railways to Run 16 Chhath Puja Special Trains for Devotees to Return From Bihar; Check Full List

Thousands of devotees from across the country returned to their homes in Bihar to celebrate the four-day long Chhath Puja with their family members. Now, people in large numbers are booking train tickets for cities to return to their respective workplaces. Taking this into account, the Indian Railways has decided to run Chhath special trains so that people can return to the cities they came from or work in.

A senior officer of the Indian Railways told the media that a total of 16 Chhath special trains will be operated by the railways and people travelling in these trains will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Read: Happy Chhath Puja 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Check full list of Chhath Special Trains below:

03358 Danapur-Howrah Chhath Special will start its journey from Danapur at 2:30 pm and reach Patna at 2:50 pm, Bakhtiyarpur at 03.40 pm, Mokama at 04.10 pm, Kiul at 05.23 pm, Jhajha at 06.50 pm and arrive Howrah at 02.00 am on November 13.

03695 Rajgir-Anand Vihar Terminus Festival Special will be operated on November 13 and 16. This train will depart from Rajgir at 02.45 pm and reach Biharsharif at 03.15 pm, Bakhtiyarpur at 04.00 pm, Patna at 05.10 pm, Ara at 05.48 pm, Buxar at 06.53 pm, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction at 08.40 pm and arrive at Anand Vihar Terminus at 10.30 am the next day.

03696 Anand Vihar Terminus– Rajgir Festival Special will be operated on November 14 and 17. This train will start its journey from Anand Vihar at 12.30 pm and reach Rajgir at 07.00 am the next day.

03679 Rajgir-Anand Vihar Terminus Festival Special will be operated on November 12, 15 and 18. This train will start its journey from Rajgir at 02.45 pm and reach Biharsharif at 03.15 pm, Bakhtiyarpur at 04.00 pm, Patna at 05.10 pm, Ara at 05.48 pm, Buxar at 06.53 pm, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction at 08.40 pm and arrive at Anand Vihar Terminus at 10.30 hrs next day.

03680 Anand Vihar Terminus–Rajgir Festival Special will be operated on November 13, 16 and 19. This train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminus at 12.30 pm and reach Rajgir at 07.00 am the next day.

03764 Raxaul-Sealdah Festival Special will be operated on November 14. This train will leave Raxaul at 09.00 pm and reach Ghodasahan at 09.32 pm, Bairgania at 09.54 pm, Sitamarhi at 10.50 pm, Janakpur Road at 11.19 pm, Kamtaul at 11.43 pm, Darbhanga at 00.20 am, Samastipur at 01.40 am, Dalsinghsarai at 02.03 am, Barauni Jn at 02.50 am, Kiul at 04.18 am, Jhajha at 05.40 am, Jasidih at 06.26 am, Madhupur at 06.53 am and Sealdah at 12.35 pm.

05583 Banmankhi–Amritsar Festival Special will be operated on November 12, 16 and 20. This train will leave from Banmankhi at 06.30 am and reach Amritsar at 05.00 pm the next day. Between Banmankhi and Amritsar, the train will stop at Murliganj, Daurabh Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Barauni, Shahpur Patori, Hajipur stations of East Central Railway.

05584 Amritsar-Banmankhi Festival Special will be operated on November 13, 17 and 21. This train will depart from Amritsar at 08.35 pm and reach Banmankhi at 00.30 am the next day.

08010 Patna-Shalimar Festival Special will be operated on November 14. This train will leave Patna at 03.15 pm and reach Shalimar at 09.10 am the next day. The train during its journey will halt at Rajendranagar Terminal, Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, and Kiul.

08112 Patna-Tatanagar Festival Special will be operated on November 15. This train will depart from Patna at 03.15 pm and reach Tatanagar at 05.05 am the next day. This special train will stop at Rajendranagar Terminal, Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama and Kiul.

03359 Barkakana–Varanasi Festival Special will be operated daily between November 10 and 17. This train will depart from Barkakana at 03.30 am and reach Varanasi at 05.10 pm. This special train will halt at Latehar, Barwadih, Daltonganj, Sasaram, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.

03360 Varanasi-Barkakana Festival Special will be operated daily between November 11 and 18. This train will depart from Varanasi at 07.00 am and reach Barkakana at 08.30 pm.

05585 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminus Festival Special will be operated on November 13 and 16. This train will depart from Muzaffarpur at 06.15 pm and will reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 12.15 pm the next day. This special train will halt at Hajipur, Chhapra, and Gorakhpur.

05586 Anand Vihar Terminus-Muzaffarpur Festival Special will be operated on November 14 and 17. This train will depart from Anand Vihar Terminus at 02.15 pm and reach Muzaffarpur at 10.00 am the next day.

04551 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminus Festival Special will be operated on November 12. This train will start its journey from Raxaul at 01.00 pm and reach Anand Vihar Terminus at 07.00 pm the next day. This special train will halt at Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni Junction, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Danapur, Ara, Buxar and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn.

06044 Danapur-Ernakulam Festival Special will be operated on November 14. This train will depart from Danapur at 1.30 pm and reach Ernakulam at 03.40 pm the next day. This special train will halt at Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama and Kiul.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.