Railways to Run 2 Special Trains to Kolkata on Occasion of Durga Puja

The festive season has already begun in India, and if you are planning to visit Kolkata to celebrate Durga Puja, then this news is of importance to you.

The Indian Railways, on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, will run two special trains. The new trains will operate between Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri. The booking date for these puja special trains will be announced shortly.

The Sealdah to New Jalpaiguri special train will depart from Sealdah at 11:55 PM every Thursday from 14 October to 25 November and reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 AM. The following day, New Jalpaiguri to Sealdah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 12:50 PM every Friday from 15 October to 26 November (7 trips) and will reach Sealdah at 11:05 PM the same day.

Here is the route of the other special train:

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Howrah at 11:55 PM every Wednesday from 13 October to 24 November (7 trips) and reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 AM. The following day, New Jalpaiguri – Howrah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 12:50 PM every Thursday between 14 October to 25 November (7 trips) and reach Howrah at 11:05 PM on the same day.

The two trains will halt at Barddhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations in both directions. Durga Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in West Bengal and people from all over the country flock to the state to take part in it.

