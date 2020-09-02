Railways to Run 4 Pairs of Special Trains from Sept 4-15 for JEE, NEET & NDA Candidates in Rajasthan

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the Indian Railways will run four pairs of special trains between September 4 and September 15 for students taking JEE Mains, NEET, NDA and other examinations in Rajasthan.

The national transporter had earlier decided to run 20 pairs of special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of those appearing for these exams in Bihar.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1-6. The common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on September 6.