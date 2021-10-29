Railways to Run Cheaper AC3 Train Between Delhi, Patna ahead of Diwali

Travelling on air-conditioned trains between New Delhi and Bihar’s Patna is going to be cheaper as Indian Railways is all set to operate a fully AC train between the two cities from October 29.

The railways for the first time is going to introduce Gati Shakti Express, which will ply between Delhi’s Anand Vihar and Bihar’s Patna railway station.

According to an officer of Indian Railways, the Gati Shakti Express will be a fully air-conditioned train and all the coaches will be of the AC-3 category.

The officer further added that Indian Railways, after seeing a large number of bookings from Delhi for Patna during the festive season, decided to operate the Gati Shakti Express between the two cities.

According to the notification of Indian Railways, the train will start its journey from Anand Vihar station at 11:10 pm and will reach Patna around 03:45 pm. On its return journey, the train will depart from Patna at 05:45 pm and reach Anand Vihar station the next day at 9:50 am.

As per the notification, the train will operate between October 29, and November 8. The train is scheduled to depart from Anand Vihar station for Patna on October 29 and 31, November 2,5 and 7. In its return journey, the Gati Shakti Express will depart from Patna for Anand Vihar on October 30, November 1, 3, 6 and 8.

All AC3 coaches of the Gati Shakti Express have been manufactured at the Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory. The Indian Railways is going to prepare 800 more such coaches and install them in different trains running in different parts of the country.

Of the 800 coaches, 300 will be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory-Chennai, 285 coaches at Modern Coach Factory- Rae Bareli and 177 coaches at Rail Coach Factory-Kapurthala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.