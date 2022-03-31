Railways to Run Daily Special Trains Connecting Cities in UP, Haryana And Punjab

The Northern Railway has announced that it will operate nine pairs of unreserved special trains connecting cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab. The unreserved mail/express trains to various destinations are as follows:-

04378 Bareilly-Aligarh-Bareilly unreserved special will leave Bareilly at 09.05 am every day with effect from 01.04.2022 till further notice. The train no. 04377 Aligarh-Bareilly Unreserved Special train will leave Aligarh Jn. at 05.45 pm every day from 01.04.2022 till further notice.

-04997 Ludhiana-Firozpur-Ludhiana unreserved special train will leave Ludhiana at 10.05 am every day and reach Firozpur at 01.05 pm every day with effect from 01.04.2022 till further notice. 04998 Firozpur-Ludhiana Unreserved Special train will leave Firozpur at 01.50 PM every day from 01.04.2022 till further notice.

-04509 Jakhal-Ludhiana-Jakhal unreserved special train will leave Jakhal at 05.20 am every day and reach Ludhiana at 08.35 am on the same day with effect from 01.04.2022 till further notice. And, 04510 Ludhiana – Jakhal Unreserved Special train will leave Ludhiana at 06.50 pm every day and reach Jakhal at 10.20 pm on the same day from 01.04.2022 till further notice.

-04379 Rosa-Bareilly-Roza unreserved special train will leave Roza at 06.15 am every day and reach Bareilly at 09.00 am on the same day with effect from 02.04.2022 till further notice. Meanwhile, 04380 Bareilly-Roza Unreserved Special train will leave Bareilly at 06.50 pm every day from 02.04.2022 till further notice.

-04743 Hisar - Ludhiana unreserved special train will leave Hisar at 05.35 am every day with effect from 01.04.2022 till further notice. 04746 Ludhiana-Hisar Unreserved Special train will leave Ludhiana at 05.20 am every day.

-04744 Ludhiana-Churu-Ludhiana unreserved special train will leave Ludhiana at 03.20 am every day with effect from 01.04.2022 till further notice. 04745 Churu-Ludhiana Unreserved Special train will leave Churu for Ludhiana at 05.15 a.m. every day from 02.04.2022 till further notice.

-04169 Jalandhar - Firozpur - Jalandhar unreserved special train will leave Jalandhar at 02.35 pm every day with effect from 01.04.2022 till further notice, and 04170 Firozpur-Jalandhar Unreserved Special will leave Firozpur at 06.15 am every day from 01.04.2022 till further notice.

