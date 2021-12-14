Railways To Run Jyotirlinga Special Train From Jharkhand For Pilgrims, Passengers

The Indian Railways has decided to run a pilgrimage Jyotirlinga special train from Dhanbad. The Jyotirlinga special train will depart on December 17 and return to Dhanbad on December 29. The IRCTC has brought this special package for the passengers travelling to Jyotirling. The entire journey will be of 12 nights and 13 days. During the journey food, beverages, accommodation and bus facilities will be provided by IRCTC.

The train will depart from Dhanbad on December 17 and head to Jyotirlinga temples. People wanting to travel by Jyotirlinga special train can book tickets online. The passengers will have to visit the IRCTC website. Offline ticketing has also been arranged. People can take counter tickets by visiting the Dhanbad railway station.

During this journey, tourists and devotees will be able to visit Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, Nageshwar, Trimbakeshwar, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadhish Temple. Apart from this, devotees will also be able to offer prayers at Shirdi’s Sai Baba and Shani Singnapur and the statue of unity.

The fare of the Jyotirlinga special train has been fixed at Rs 12,285 for the sleeper coach. In this journey of 12 nights and 13 days, the facilities of food, lodging and bus will also be provided and the passengers will not have to spend separate money for commuting.

The special train will start from Dhanbad and run via Gomo, Koderma, Gaya, Tilaiya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Biharsharif Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Ara, Buxar, Dildarnagar and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction. Tirth special train will leave from Dhanbad on 17th December and return on 29th.

