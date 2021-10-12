Railways to Run Puja Special Trains Connecting Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and UP

With Coronavirus cases decreasing across the country, people in large numbers, this festive season, are booking train tickets to visit family and friends. Citing the rising demand, the Indian Railways has decided to operate two special trains and add additional coaches to trains originating from Jharkhand.

In view of Durga Puja and upcoming festivals, the railways on Monday said that they would operate two special trains connecting Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi with Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

According to an officer of the Indian Railways, special trains will connect Jharkhand with Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as a large number of people were booking tickets for various cities in the three states.

A senior officer stationed at Ranchi Railway Division headquarters told the media that the special trains will connect Hatia with Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Durg in Chhattisgarh.

The officer further said that the rail route for the following trains have been decided. As per inputs, Indian Railways will operate a weekly special train from Hatia to Gorakhpur till November 5.

The Hatia-Gorakhpur weekly special train will depart from Hatia at 11:45 pm every Friday and reach Gorakhpur the next day at 5:20 pm. The train, on its return journey, will depart from Gorakhpur at 7:20 pm. The Hatia-Gorakhpur-Hatia weekly special train during its journey will halt at Ranchi, Muri, Barkakana, Daltonganj, Sasaram and Deendayal Upadhyay Junction (Mughalsarai).

The Ranchi Railway Division has also announced plans to operate a puja special train for Durg. The puja special superfast train will run from Hatia to Durg for two days a week. The puja special superfast train will start its journey from Hatia at 9:05 pm every Tuesday and Thursday and reach Durg at 6:45 am. On its return journey, the train will start its journey from Durg at 7:35 pm and reach Hatia at 6:45 am every Wednesday and Friday.

The Hatia-Durg-Hatia puja special superfast train during its journey will halt at Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Raigarh, Champa, Bilaspur, Bhatpara and Raipur.

