Railways to Run Special 'Ganpati' Trains Between Gujarat and Maharashtra. Know All Details Here

Additional Special trains will be run for the Ganpati Festival by the Indian Railways, in co-ordination with Western Railway and Central Railway between Ahmedabad/Vadodara and Ratnagiri/Kudal/Sawantwadi Road stations to clear the extra rush of passengers. These are fully reserved trains, and the bookings will commence on August 17. The passengers have also been advised to adhere to all Covid-19 norms and SOPs.

Train number 09416 Ahmedabad Junction - Kudal Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Ahmedabad Junction at 09:30 am on August 18 and 25. The train will reach Kudal at 04:30 am on the next day (2 Trips), the Indian Railways said, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Train number 09415 Kudal - Ahmedabad Junction Weekly Special on Special Fare will leave from Kudal at 05:30 am on August 19 and 26. The train will reach Ahmedabad Junction at 00:15 am on the next day (2 Trips), it added.

The train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg station.

Bookings can be done at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

The Indian Railways said that all passengers will have to adhere to travel guidelines by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and SOPs of the Government of Maharashtra and Government of Gujarat, the report added.