Indian Railways to Run Special Trains Between Punjab and Tripura, to Halt in 5 States

The Indian Railways announced on Friday that it will start a pair of special trains between Punjab and Tripura. According to Indian Railways officials, the special train connecting Punjab and Tripura will start operating from August 30. They further said that the train will halt in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

According to the chief public relations officer of North Western Railway Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, train numbering 04494, will start its journey from Punjab’s Firozpur around 1:25 pm every Monday and will reach Agartala in Tripura on the third day of its journey around 11 pm.

Kiran further said that the pair of trains running between Firozpur-Agartala-Firozpur will be a weekly special train.

He further told the media that the train numbering 04493, will start its journey from Agartala every Thursday at 3 pm from September 2. The Agartala-Firozpur special train will reach Firozpur around 10:40 pm.

The Firozpur-Agartala-Firozpur special train will halt in Faridkot, Kot Kapura Jn., Bathinda Jn., Kalanwali, Sirsa, Mandi Adampur, Hisar Jn., Bhiwani Jn., Rohtak Jn., Shakurbasti, New Delhi, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Jn. , Patliputra, Barauni Jn., Katihar Jn., New Jalpaiguri Jn., New Bongaigaon Jn., Guwahati, Jaagi Road, Hojai, Lumding Jn., New Haflong, Badarpur Jn, New Karimganj, Patharkandi, Dharmanagar and Ambassa railway stations during its journey.

The Indian Railways had stopped operating its regular train services after the announcement of lockdown in March 2020, to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The railways started operating special passenger trains connecting important cities across the country following some relaxations in lockdown. However, they are yet to start their regular timetabled trains.

