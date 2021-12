Railways to Run Winter Special Trains From Rajasthan to Goa, Mumbai, Hyderabad

The Indian Railways will be operating special trains for passengers wishing to travel to South India during the winter holidays. The travellers heading to Goa, Mumbai, Shirdi, and Hyderabad will be able to travel in these special trains.

About six pairs of special trains will be operated by the Railways ahead of the winter holidays. These trains will operate from Jaipur, Bikaner, Ajmer and Dhehar ke Balaji railway stations of Rajasthan.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway said, “Six pairs of special trains are being operated; all these trains are being started from different stations of Rajasthan. These include Bikaner-Bandra Terminus, Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur)-Sainagar Shirdi, Jaipur-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus and Ajmer-Vasco-da-Gama.”

The holiday special trains to be operated are as follows:

04705/04706 Bikaner-Bandra Terminus Special Train

Train No. 04705, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus Special train service dated 26.12.21 and 02.01.22, will leave Bikaner at 16.30 hrs on Sunday and reach Bandra Terminus at 16.00 hrs on 27.12.21 & 03.01.22, Monday.

Similarly, Train No. 04706, Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special train service dated 27.12.21 and 03.01.22, will leave Bandra Terminus at 17.30 hrs on Monday and reach Bikaner at 28.12.21 and 04.01.22 at 15.15 hrs on Tuesday. This train will reach the destination via Jodhpur, Samdari, Jalore, Bhildi, Mahesana and Ahmedabad.

09739/09740 Dhehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) - Sainagar Shirdi Special Train

Train No. 09739, Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur) - Sainagar Shirdi Special train service dated 27.12.21 and 03.01.22 will leave Dhehar ka Balaji at 12.40 hrs on Monday and reach Sainagar Shirdi at 13.00 hrs on Tuesday.

Similarly, Train No. 09740, Sainagar Shirdi-Dhehar ka Balaji (Jaipur) special train service dated 28.12.21 and 04.01.22 will leave Sainagar Shirdi at 18.30 hrs on Tuesday and reach Dhehar ka Balaji at 17.40 hrs on Wednesday. This train will reach the destination via Kota, Ujjain, Bhopal, Manmad in both directions.

09737/09738 Jaipur-Hyderabad Special Train

Train No. 09737, Jaipur – Hyderabad Special train service dated 26.12.21 and 02.01.22, will leave Jaipur at 15.20 hrs on Sunday and reach Hyderabad at 01.00 hrs on Tuesday.

Similarly, Train No. 09738, Hyderabad-Jaipur Special train service dated 28.12.21 and 04.01.22, will leave Hyderabad at 15.10 hrs on Tuesday and reach Jaipur at 05.25 hrs on Thursday. This train will reach its destination via Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Ratlam, Bhopal, Akola, Nanded, Nizamabad, Secunderabad in both directions.

09723/09724 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus Superfast Special Train

Train No. 09723, Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special train service dated 29.12.21 and 05.01.22, will leave Jaipur at 08.10 hrs on Wednesday and reach Bandra Terminus at 04.55 hrs on Thursday.

Similarly, Train No. 09724, Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Superfast Special train service dated 30.12.21 and 06.01.22 will leave Bandra Terminus at 11.15 hrs on Thursday and reach Jaipur at 07.00 hrs on Friday. This train will reach its destination via Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Ratlam, Vadodara, Borivali in both directions.

09621/09622 Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Superfast Special Train

Train No. 09621, Ajmer - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special train on 26.12.21 and 02.01.22, will leave Ajmer at 06.35 hrs on Sunday and reach Bandra Terminus at 04.15 hrs on Monday.

Similarly, Train No. 09622, Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special train dated 27.12.21 and 03.010.22 will leave Bandra Terminus at 11.15 hrs on Monday and reach Ajmer at 09.10 hrs on Tuesday. This train will reach its destination via Jaipur, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara, Borivali in both directions.

09619/09620 Ajmer-Vasco-da-Gama Superfast Special Train

Train No. 09619, Ajmer-Vasco-da-Gama Superfast Special train service dated 25.12.21 and 01.01.22, will leave Ajmer at 09.00 hrs on Saturday and reach Vasco-da-Gama at 21.45 hrs on Sunday.

Similarly, Train No. 09620, Vasco-da-Gama-Ajmer Superfast special train service dated 27.12.21 and 03.01.22, will leave Vasco-da-Gama at 09.20 hrs on Monday and reach Ajmer at 20.00 hrs on Tuesday. This superfast special train will reach its destination via Jaipur, Kota, Ratlam, Surat, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Margao in both directions.

