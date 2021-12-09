Railways To Soon Operate Shatabdi, Gatimaan and Tejas With Train Hostesses

The Indian Railways will soon operate the premium trains with train hostesses. The women crew will be deployed in trains like Shatabdi, Gatimaan and Tejas. According to the IRCTC, the biggest reason for having train hostesses is to promote women empowerment.

As per the reports, the IRCTC and Indian Railways will run Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas and other premium trains with a women crew and train hostesses, who will welcome the passengers when they board the train. The Vande Bharat Express already has a women crew and soon all the premium trains will have hostesses.

The Ministry of Railways has said that at least 25 premium trains, including Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas, and Vande Bharat, will soon have women crews to welcome the passengers. The hostesses will work only during the daytime, meaning Rajdhani and Duronto won’t have the female crew since these trains have night journeys too.

At present, 12 Shatabdi, one Gatimaan, two Vande Bharat, one Tejas Express are being operated.

An IRCTC official said, “This change is being made to provide better convenience during the journey. Female Crew Service will be provided in the trains as same as crew service in flights. Apart from this, the women crew will sort the complaints and problems of the passengers during the train journey.”

