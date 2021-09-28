Railways to Start Daily Special Train Connecting Ratlam With Udaipur

The Indian Railways will start operating the Ratlam-Udaipur City-Ratlam daily special train from October 2. Train No. 09327, Ratlam-Udaipur City daily special train will depart from Ratlam at 04:45 pm every day and arrive in Udaipur City at 11:45 pm. The special train will continue till further orders.

The railways decided to start the new train to facilitate the passengers on this route.

The Chief Public Relation Officer, Northern Western Railway, Sashi Kiran said, “From 2nd October, train No. 09327, Ratlam-Udaipur City daily special train will depart from Ratlam at 04:45 pm every day and will arrive Udaipur City at 11:45 pm till further orders.”

Speaking to the media, the officer also said that train No. 09328, Udaipur City–Ratlam daily special train will leave Udaipur City at 01:30 am every day from October 3 and will arrive at Ratlam station at 08.00 am till further orders.

“The train will halt at several stations in the route, including Javra, Daloda, Mandsaur, Pipliya, Neemuch, Javad Road Station, Nimbahera, Chittorgarh, Kapasan, Fatehnagar, Mavli and Rana Pratap Nagar stations,” he added.

According to the information, the railways has given green signal to several trains in recent days. The railways was forced to suspend train operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation across the country. As the situation improves and cases decline, the railways is working actively to restart the operation of trains in different states.

