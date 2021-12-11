Railways to Start Superfast Train From Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu Via 4 Other States

The Indian Railways is set to launch a new weekly Humsafar Superfast train from Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu via Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra. The Humsafar train from Rajasthan’s Ajmer to Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu is slated to begin from December 18. The first train returning from Rameshwaram will leave on December 21.

As per Western Railways’ spokesperson, train number 20973, Ajmer- Rameswaram Weekly Humsafar Superfast Express will run every Saturday at 8:10 PM from December 18 onwards. The train will reach Rameshwaram on Mondays at 9 PM. Similarly, train number 20974, Rameshwaram- Ajmer Humsafar will start operation from December 21 and will run every Tuesday at 10:30 PM. Completing its two-day journey, the train will reach Ajmer on Thursdays at 11:30 PM.

En route, the train will stop at the Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Neemach, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Fathebad, Chandravatiganj, Laxmibai Nagar, Dewas Jn., Maksi Jn., Bhopal, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Barangal, Vijayawada Jn., Nellore, Gudur Jn. , Chennai Egmore, Changalpattu Jn., Villupuram Jn., Aluva, Thrissurapally Jn. and Manmadhuri Junctions.

The decision to introduce new trains from Rajasthan comes after the railways announced the resumption of regular operation after over one-and-a-half years. The regular operation remained suspended since the announcement of the first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. As the lockdown opened up, railways resumed operation but with several restrictions. During this period, many regular trains remained suspended and special trains were running. The decision marked the return of 1700 regular trains.

The railways also allowed the service of cooked meals on the train which remained suspended due to COVID-19 precautions. The railways served packed meals on trains. However, a recent review showed there were not too many takers of these food items, and that the passengers preferred having cooked food. The review showed that only 7 to 10 passengers purchased ready meals whereas 40 to 70 per cent preferred cooked meals.

