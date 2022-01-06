Railways To Start Ticket Booking Facility at Post Offices in UP. Check Details

The post offices in Uttar Pradesh will soon offer the facility of train ticket bookings. On January 6, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will launch the new system under which 9147 post offices across UP will start offering this facility to rail passengers.

The decision will also help eliminate the unnecessary crowd at railway station ticket counters.

The Indian Railways and IRCTC have collaborated to bring this new system. The authorised agents of IRCTC and GDS will be allowed to book train tickets in the remote villages of the state.

On January 6, in an inaugural ceremony, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will also start a new train and the new high-tech washing factory area at the Gomtinagar Station.

Sources say that the railways is also planning to run 75 Vande Bharat Express trains on Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence.

Sources said that the Rail Ministry has approved to run 75 Vande Bharat Express trains in different zones of the country. The work of allotment of tenders for making these high-speed Vande Bharat trains is underway on a war footing, they said.

Earlier, on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to operate various Vande Bharat trains connecting 75 cities across the country.

