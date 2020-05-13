INDIA

Railways to Start Waiting Lists For Special Trains From May 22, Likely To Run More Trains

Representative Image.

The railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for chair cars, and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
In an indication that it might soon start mail/express as well as chair car services, the Railway Board on Wednesday issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for journeys not only on its presently operational special trains but also on all its forthcoming services.


The railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for chair cars, and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class -- truncating the queues for confirmed tickets significantly.


The changes will come into effect for tickets booked from May 15 for journeys beginning from May 22.


The order from the railway board to the zones indicates that the railways is planning to run mixed services instead of the presently all air-conditioned trains. This also means that it could begin services to smaller towns along with the major cities that its Rajdhani specials cater to now.


So far there is no order from the railways to begin more services.

