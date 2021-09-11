Railways to Start Weekly Special Train Between Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

The Indian Railways has decided to commence weekly special train in both directions between Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for rail passengers. The services start from Chhattisgarh’s Durg on September 13.

The Durg-Ajmer-Durg weekly special train will be completely operated with reserved coaches. It is mandated for rail passengers to travel with confirmed tickets only. The train will have 2AC, 3AC, second class sleeper and second chair car class coaches. The passengers have to strictly follow the covid guidelines during the train journey.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Lt. Shashi Kiran, railways is starting a train (08217/ 08218) Durg-Ajmer-Durg weekly special for the rail passengers. The train (08217) Durg-Ajmer weekly express special will depart from Durg at 4 PM]every Monday from September 13 until further orders. The train will arrive in Ajmer at 5:45 PM the next day.

From September 14, train number 08218, Ajmer-Durg weekly express special will depart from Ajmer at 7:25 PM every Tuesday until further orders. The train will reach Durg at 10:10 PM the next day.

The train will stop at Raipur, Tilda, Bhatapara, Uslapur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Budhar, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni Murwara, Damoh, Sagar, Ashoknagar, Guna, Baran, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Phulera stations during the journey

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here