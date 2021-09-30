Railways to Upgrade ICF Coaches Under Project Utkrisht in MP, UP and Gujarat Trains

The Indian Railways is working towards making the ICF coaches of the trains more comfortable and beautiful under its Project Utkrisht. The ICF coaches are being upgraded with modern facilities to make the passengers feel comfortable while travelling. Recently, the Bareilly-Indore/Bareilly- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express trains of the Northern Railways were designed under Project Utkrisht.

On September 30, train 04320 Bareilly-Indore will depart from Bareilly station for Indore at 11:25 am. An inspection for the maintenance of these works was recently conducted by the railway officials where the General Manager of Northern Railway Ashutosh Gangal, along with other senior officers of Head Office and Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Moradabad Division, were present.

Ashutosh Gangal inspected the primary maintenance of ICF coaches at Moradabad Division. Train No. 04320/19 Bareilly-Indore and the train 04314/13 Bareilly-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express were specially inspected by the officer at Moradabad Railway Station. General Manager Gangal was seen satisfied with the works and also appreciated the efforts of the staff. The approval was also given to start the service for rail passengers. The train is upgraded to the rake of a load of 23=46.

Three rakes of train number 04321/22 and 04311/12 (Bareilly-Bhuj, Ala Hazrat Express) have been upgraded under project Utkirsht in the Moradabad division. The rakes of train numbers 04314/13, 04320/19, 04311/12 and 04321/22 in the Moradabad division have been prepared under Project Utkrisht till now.

According to the information under Project Utkrisht, Indian Railways plans to upgrade the rakes of 140 Mail/Express trains for Rs 60 lakh per rakes.

While talking to the media, Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway, said, “The work is being done under the supervision of the division by the firm as per the order issued by the head office under Project Utkrisht .”

The officer informed that the following works have been specially done under project Utkirsht:

Vinyl wrapping (doorway, gangway panels and toilet inside panels) has been done on the interior of the coaches and epoxy resin coating has been provided on the floor inside the toilet in the coaches.

Retro-reflective destination boards and coach signal boards have been installed in all coach rakes.

Korean washbasins have been installed in AC and non-AC sleeper coaches.

Body wall mounted liquid soap dispensers have been installed inside toilets in AC and non-AC sleeper coach

Automatic hygiene and control systems have been provided in AC and non-AC sleeper coaches and stainless steel dustbins have been provided inside the toilets.

Double-acting fires worthy doors have been provided in AC coaches.

Superior quality self-adhesive retro-reflective tape has been given in AC coaches.

The timetable has been made available in AC and non-AC sleeper coaches.

Paintings have been installed in every AC coach.

As per the new painting scheme, a complete painting of the outer coach body has been done.

