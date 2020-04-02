Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Railways Transports over 7,195 Wagons of Foodgrains, 64,567 Wagons of Coal in Three Days

This includes 2,252 wagons of foodgrains, 252 wagons of sugar, eight wagons of salt, 63 wagons of fruits and vegetables, 21,628 wagons of coal and 1,414 wagons of petroleum products, the ministry said.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Railways Transports over 7,195 Wagons of Foodgrains, 64,567 Wagons of Coal in Three Days
A passenger wearing face mask and gloves as a precaution against COVID-19 peeps out of a train window at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad.

New Delhi: Over the last three days, the Indian Railways has transported over 7,195 wagons of foodgrains, 64,567 wagons of coal, 3,314 wagons of steel and 3,838 wagons of petroleum products across the country as part of its efforts to ensure that essential commodities reach their destinations during the ongoing lockdown, the Railway Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 1,43,458 wagons of freight, each wagon containing 58-60 tonnes of consignment, were loaded in the last three days.

On March 30, a total of 37,526 wagons were loaded, of which 25,617 wagons were loaded with essential commodities.

This includes 2,252 wagons of foodgrains, 252 wagons of sugar, eight wagons of salt, 63 wagons of fruits and vegetables, 21,628 wagons of coal and 1,414 wagons of petroleum products, the ministry said.

As many as 840 wagons of steel and 802 wagons of fertiliser were also loaded.

On March 31, a total of 51,755 wagons were loaded, of which 33,265 wagons were loaded with essential commodities, including 2,600 wagons of foodgrains, 293 wagons of sugar, 84 wagons of salt, 84 wagons of fruits and vegetables, 28,861 wagons of coal and 1,292 wagons of petroleum products. As many as 1,789 wagons of steel and 1,287 wagons of fertiliser were also loaded.

On April 1, 54,177 wagons were loaded, of which 17,805 wagons carried essential commodities, including 2,343 wagons carrying foodgrains, 210 wagons carrying sugar, 42 wagons carrying fruits and vegetables, 14,078 wagons carrying coal and 1,132 wagons carrying petroleum products. As many as 685 wagons of steel and 761 wagons of fertiliser were also loaded.

"Issues which were earlier being faced by the railways at many terminal points in loading and unloading operations are being effectively resolved. Indian Railways, along with the Ministry of Home Affairs, is keeping in touch with state governments to sort out any such operational issues if they arise," the ministry said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    714,109

     

  • Total Confirmed

    966,939

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    203,535

     

  • Total DEATHS

    49,295

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres