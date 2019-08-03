Take the pledge to vote

Railways Waives Cancellation Charges for Passengers Travelling from Jammu and Kashmir

The decision comes in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir administration asking Amarnath Yatris to cut short their pilgrimage and tourists to return, citing emergency situation.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The railways has decided that no cancellation charge will be taken from passengers till Tuesday morning if they cancel reserved tickets booked for their journey originating from Jammu, Katra and Uddhampur stations, sources in the ministry said on Saturday. Only clerkage charge shall be taken, they said.

While the order has been issued, the Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) needs to be updated so that this facility is made available from 8 am Sunday to 8 am Tuesday, the sources said.

The decision comes in the wake of the Jammu and Kashmir administration asking Amarnath Yatris to cut short their pilgrimage and tourists to return, citing emergency situation.

Earlier, Air India announced waiver of cancellation fee on rescheduling or cancellation for all its flights to and from Srinagar till August 15.

