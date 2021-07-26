Rain Alert in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

The weather department has predicted mild to heavy rain on Monday in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat. Heavy rain has been witnessed in parts of western and eastern India. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar are facing floods due to the incessant rains. Many have lost their lives due to the floods and other rain-related incidents.

Mild to very heavy rains are expected in isolated areas across Saurashtra andKutch, as well as some districts in North and South Gujarat, until Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Over the northern sections of central Madhya Pradesh, a low-pressure system has formed. In the lower levels of the atmosphere over Northwest Rajasthan, a circulatory system also exists. Heavy rain is expected in certain districts of Rajasthan on Monday, including Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur.

A yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Kannur, and Kasaragod in Kerala by the meteorological department on Monday. From Sunday to July 29, the weatherman predicts severe winds in the Bay of Mannar, Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea, and sections of the Arabian Sea.

At the same time, the department has mentioned in the prediction that heavy rain is possible in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh on July 26, and rain and thundershowers are possible in most parts of the state on July 27 and 28. In Delhi, an orange alert has been issued for July 26.

Over Uttarakhand, some areas may experience heavy to very heavy rains from July 25 to 28. Heavy rains are forecasted in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh from July 26 to 28, according to the IMD.

Showers are also likely in Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh on July 27 and 28. Heavy rain is predicted in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27 and 28.

