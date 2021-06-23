Rain And Thunderstorm Expected In 27 Districts Of Uttar Pradesh

Twenty seven districts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rain from today afternoon, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. The forecast by the weather agency comes as the monsoon has already reached the state and is gradually spreading to all parts.

Districts of Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Badaun, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Banaras and Jaunpur are expected to witness heavy shower with strong wind speed of up to 60 km/hour.

Thus, people have been advised not to leave their homes during the upheaval of weather. The districts of Kannauj, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Banda, Ayodhya, Amethi, Rae Bareli and Sultanpur have also been put under alert as gusty winds along with heavy rain is predicted in these areas for next few days.

The time before June 23 is being seen as the ‘calm before the storm.’ People might experience light showers but the weather is expected to become extreme from June 24 till June 27, according to the Met department.

The director of the IMD’s Meteorological Center in Lucknow JP Gupta said that the monsoon has already reached a few parts of the state. But the majority of districts will experience it after June 24.

The temperatures are also expected to go down during this time, which will come as a relief to the residents of the state, given the scorching heat in several parts of the state as the temperature was touching 40 degrees Celsius.

