Rain Brings Relief From Scorching Heat In Rajasthan

The residents of several districts of Rajasthan including its capital city Jaipur got relief from the scorching heat after rain. Around 12 pm today, a windy storm hit the capital city Jaipur followed by heavy rain. It is still raining in Jaipur.

Before the sudden weather change in Jaipur, Sri Ganganagar also saw a weather change in the morning and received light rainfall in a few parts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier predicted several parts of Rajasthan to receive rain today. The State has been witnessing 40 to 44 degrees Celsius temperature in various districts since the last two to three days.

IMD Centre in Jaipur has predicted rainfall for today in Northern parts of the state including Bharatpur, Kota districts. It has also predicted rain with storms in various districts of the Jaipur division of the state.

The weather agency has predicted rainfall with storms on June 15 and 16. According to IMD, districts falling in Jodhpur and Bikaner division will witness winds having speeds of 50 kmph and 40 kmph respectively in the next two days which will affect the normal situation of the districts.

The winds of the southwest monsoon have entered various states of the country ahead of the scheduled arrivals in the states due to a cyclonic storm that formed in the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon arrived a few days earlier.

Monsoon has passed over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar before arriving in Rajasthan.

According to the IMD officials, the monsoon rains have covered two-thirds of the country and conditions have become favorable for further advancement into the north-western parts this week. Monsoon arrived in the southern state of Kerala on June 3 against the usual June 1. Since then, the monsoon has advanced quickly to cover other states.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here