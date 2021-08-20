Rain Brings Respite from Sultry Weather Conditions in Delhi

Delhi got respite from the sultry weather conditions as rains lashed the national capital on Friday. The national capital recorded 11 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm Friday.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 70 per cent.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The MeT department has issued an orange alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday. The department has issued green alert from August 23 to August 26.

The IMD uses four colour codes: Green means all is well while yellow indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities. Orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life. On Thursday, the national capital recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.5 degrees Celsius.

